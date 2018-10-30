Gangster, Convicted Murderer Whitey Bulger Reportedly Killed In Prison
Notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was killed at a West Virginia prison shortly after being transferred there, sources told WBZ-TV I-Team chief correspondent Cheryl Fiandaca. Bulger was 89 years old.
Union president for correctional officers at WV prison where mobster Whitey Bulger was transferred to confirms there was a homicide there this morning. We are working details.— Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) October 30, 2018
The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log on Tuesday listed Bulger as an inmate at USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.
Richard Heldreth, president of Local 420 of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents workers at USP Hazelton, told WVNews there was a homicide overnight, but he wasn't told who was killed. He told CBS affiliate WPRI's Tim White the prison is plagued by understaffing.
The 89-year-old Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.
Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.
Bulger had been serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 in a sweeping racketeering indictment, which included counts of participating in 11 murders, including the killing of Tulsa business man Roger Wheeler in 1981. He was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.