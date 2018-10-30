2 Charged In Deadly Shooting Outside An OKC Strip Club
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting outside of an Oklahoma City strip club.
Harvey Santanzo Booker, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and Jessica Lopez Villegas, 32, was charged with accessory to a felony, according to documents filed Tuesday.
Booker is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Jazman Royce Coulter outside of Night Trips in west Oklahoma City near Meridian and Reno avenues.
According to the court documents, two men were fighting in the Night Trips parking lot after the club closed. Jazman was standing near an SUV when one of the occupants got out and started a physical altercation.
During the fight, one man pulled a weapon from his pocket and fired it at Coulter. Coulter, who was shot in the chest, tried to run away but collapsed, according to the court documents. He died at a local hospital.
The shooter ran away from the scene while the SUV drove away and picked up the shooter a short distance later, according to court documents.
Police identified the driver of the SUV as Villegas and the shooter as Booker, according to the court documents.
Both were arrested a few days after the shooting and were booked into the Oklahoma County jail.