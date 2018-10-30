2 Men Charged In Tulsa Triple Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - Prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges against two men, accused of murdering three people, then setting the house on fire to cover up the crime.
The triple homicide happened on October 14th and homicide detectives say a combination of surveillance video and tips led police to the suspects -- Keenan Davis-Burkhalter and Andrew Conard.
News On 6 has learned disturbing new details about this triple murder. Documents say the two men and the 7-year-old girl were all shot in the head and two of them were still alive when the house was set on fire.
An affidavit says a tipster told police that Davis-Burkhalter was bragging about committing the three murders and that Marquis Brown was the intended target, making his 7-year-old daughter, Maziah, and their friend, Hosea Fletcher, collateral damage.
The District Attorney charged him with three counts of murder and one count of arson.
The affidavit says Brown and his daughter went to a birthday party but left abruptly after he took a call around midnight from Davis-Burkhalter’s phone number.
The D.A. also charged Conard with the murders and arson.
According to the affidavit, Conard was caught on surveillance video buying lighter fluid right before the murders and his SUV was caught on surveillance driving past the home several times and parking nearby, while a passenger walked toward the house. They say Conard’s SUV circles the block, then leaves just six minutes before the house went up in flames.
Ironically, Conard and his mother are both now accused of murder.
His mother is in jail awaiting trial, after being accused of stabbing her roommate to death last year.
Conard himself just got a five-year suspended sentence in May for having a firearm after a felony conviction.
Davis-Burkhalter just got out of prison six weeks ago.
The affidavit says the tipster told police Davis-Burkhalter, when bragging about the murders, said the victims were killed because they got “in his way.”