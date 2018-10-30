On Sept. 20, according to the complaint, Monreal-Rodriguez confirmed with "Compadre" that he had received the second part of the drug payment, another $336,000. "Compadre" instructed Monreal-Rodriguez to break down the cash into packets of $5,000 so they could be more easily smuggled in Mexico, according to the complaint. On Sept. 22, Monreal-Rodriguez allegedly passed off $317,000 to an unidentified person at the Mexico-U.S. border, after paying off a co-conspirator $8,200 and pocketing more than $10,000 for transportation and crossing fees.