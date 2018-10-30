Crews Extinguish Vacant House Fire In SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews responded to a fire in southeast Oklahoma City.
Crews arrived at the scene near southeast 32nd Street and south Shields Boulevard late Monday evening. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke issuing from the side and rear of the small residential structure. Additional firefighters were requested to extinguish the fire.
The structure appeared to be vacant, crews said. Several of the doors and windows were boarded up, but firefighters were able to force entry and quickly extinguish the fire.
This structure had no electricity or gas service, and it appears homeless citizens have been using the structure for shelter, crews said.
No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.
Damage to the property was estimated at $15,000.