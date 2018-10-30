Cold Front Tuesday Evening With Chance For A Few Thunderstorms
The fantastic weather pattern will come to a quick end as a cold front moves in on Tuesday.
It will move through Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon so it will warm some before the cooler air pushes in. Rain chances will go up as a storm system moves through on Wednesday.
Warmer heading to work this morning than it will be coming home! Our high will be around lunchtime in OKC. As the cold front pushes southeast, there will a chance for a few t-storms. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/mAYZq9tNzK— Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) October 30, 2018
Halloween looks windy and much cooler with some areas of rain or drizzle.
TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST: Wednesday evening looks drizzly, windy and cold. Bundle up those kiddo's tomorrow evening!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/5a0PZXZT70— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) October 30, 2018
The rain chances will wind down as Trick-or-Treaters head out on to the neighborhood streets. Still could have some drizzle around as conditions remain windy and cold.
Several more storms will keep the temps cooler than where they have been. A few spotty rain chances look possible through the weekend. A stronger storm is showing for next week.
The consensus will bring some rain and wind with seasonable temps mid-week next week.