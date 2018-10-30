Mom Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Accusing Bricktown Hotel Staff Of Over-Serving Alcohol
OKLAHOMA CITY - A mother is suing the Springhill Suites in Bricktown for wrongful death after she says hotel staff overserved her daughter alcohol.
The lawsuit alleges hotel staff continuously served 61-year-old Sharon Eddy drinks at the hotel bar to the point she was unable to walk back to her room at the Springhill Suites.
20 hotel employees are among those named as defendants in the case. Court documents state staff had to take Sharon to her room using an office chair.
It goes to state staff allegedly used a key card to enter Sharon's room to drop her off, not knowing not knowing her mother Pauline Eddy was inside.
Pauline Eddy and her attorneys are demanding a jury trial.
According to the lawsuit, hotel staff placed Sharon in the bed next to Pauline without informing Pauline about her daughter's condition.
Sharon's sister Susan came to the room later that morning to lie down and noticed Sharon wasn't breathing.
State law dictates it is illegal to serve someone who is intoxicated.
A medical examiner's report states Sharon's cause of death was alcohol poisoning.
The report shows her blood alcohol content was 0.3. The legal intoxication limit to drive in Oklahoma is .08.