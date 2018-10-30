"I was in the headline of the Washington Post, my name associated with this crazy bomber -- Trump bomber or something," he said. "But I was in the headline... when they got him. They didn't say -- bomber found -- they talked about Trump in the headline. Now they didn't do that with Bernie Sanders when he had -- they didn't do that with the Democrats when other people came at -- they didn't do that with President Obama with the church, the horrible situation with the church -- they didn't do that. They put my name in the headlines. It's -- when I say "enemy of the people" I'm talking about the fake news and it is fake."