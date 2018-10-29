Norman Mom Says Man Pulled A Gun During Road Rage Incident
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A Norman woman is shaken up after she claims an angry driver waived a gun at her.
She said the driver became upset after she blared her horn at him along I-35 near Robinson.
While the driver's face is distorted by window glare, Mercedes Rimmer claims it clearly shows the man brandishing a gun.
“My daughter was in the car, she's three, I was just scared,” Rimmer said.
According to Rimmer she was driving home with her daughter in tow when the driver of a pickup truck cut her off.
“I had to slam on my brakes and I hit my horn. Then he got over in front of the semi and so, I got up with him and I was like hey, I have my kid in the car,” Rimmer said.
The mother said because the truck appeared to be a work vehicle she planned on contacting the company, Bailey's Pilot Car Service, to report the driver. She says as she took the picture she saw something else.
“I was looking through the thing and I saw that he had a gun and I moved my camera, I was like oh my gosh he has a gun,” Rimmer said.
Frightened, Rimmer said she tried to pull off when the driver veered toward her vehicle before driving away.
“It's scary, especially when someone swerves at you and you’re going 60 to 70 miles an hour,” Rimmer said.
Rimmer says when she contacted the company, the owner told her the driver would be taken care of.
“They said that he was terminated, and that her husband would be going and getting the keys from the driver,” Rimmer said.
But Rimmer says she's skeptical. She says when she offered to show the woman on the phone the photo, she declined.
Rimmer says she wants the driver to be held accountable and to get a handle on his road rage.
“I have people flip me off sometimes you know, but never like that,” Rimmer said.