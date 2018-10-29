News
Authorities Search For Missing McLoud Man In Mayes County
Monday, October 29th 2018, 7:18 PM CDT
Updated:
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Mayes County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man from McLoud, who may have been spotted by trail cameras near Cedar Crest.
Osage Sky News 6 HD flew over the search area, off 600 Road. Investigators said they have not confirmed the man on the trail cam is Wesley Stillsmoking, but they're using boats, and helicopters to search, just in case it is.
A silver alert was issued for Stillsmoking two weeks ago.