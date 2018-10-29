Families Plan To Sue After Finding Mold In Homes At Tinker AFB
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Families at Tinker Air Force Base say they are living with toxic mold and water problems on base.
Five families have hired a Norman attorney who expects to file a lawsuit next month.
The families claim the company that manages the military housing on Tinker is lying about the severity of the mold and the work being done to fix it.
“They are ill. They are coughing. Their memories, joint pain, all of this can be associated with this harmful mold,” attorney Tracy Schumacher said.
Schumacher tells News 9 air quality test reveals the mold is toxic.
“The health and safety of our installation personnel and their families who live in privatized housing on Tinker AFB is a top priority,” Tinker Spokesman Mark Hybers said in a statement to News 9.
The statement goes on to say that Tinker is working with housing managing company Balfour Beatty Communities to clean the mold found during a recent inspection.
News 9 reached out to Balfour Beatty Communities LLC. However, the company says it does not talk with the media.