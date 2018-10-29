OKLAHOMA CITY - A crash was reported Monday afternoon on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City.

The crash happened near MacArthur Boulevard in the eastbound lanes. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup. 

Emergency responders said all of the occupants were safely removed from the pickup. 

Traffic along the eastbound lanes were backed up several miles just in time for the afternoon commute.

