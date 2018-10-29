News
Crash Causes Traffic Backups On EB I-40 In W OKC
Monday, October 29th 2018, 4:30 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A crash was reported Monday afternoon on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City.
The crash happened near MacArthur Boulevard in the eastbound lanes. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup.
Emergency responders said all of the occupants were safely removed from the pickup.
Traffic along the eastbound lanes were backed up several miles just in time for the afternoon commute.
Troopers were in the area Monday morning after a loose tire reportedly caused multiple crashes including a fatality.
