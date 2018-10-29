OCPD Identify Victim From Friday Night Deadly Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police identified on Monday the victim of a deadly weekend shooting.
Officers were called to a shooting in the 4700 block of Clendon Way late Friday night.
“When they arrived, they found a man deceased in front of a residence,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He had been shot to death.”
The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Steven Robertson of Oklahoma City. Investigators do not have a motive or a suspect identified at this time. Police said it was not a drive-by shooting and Robertson is believed to have been shot at close range.
One neighbor told News 9, she thought she heard what sounded like an assault rifle.
“We do not know what led up to it or caused him to be shot,” said Knight. “Again, we have not identified the shooter in this case.”
Residents in the neighborhood fear for their safety and did not want to talk on camera.
They did tell News 9 the home where the shooting happened usually has a lot of car and foot traffic at all hours of the day.
Police do know the suspect took off on foot, but where they went and what they did with the weapon is unknown.
Officers searched inside and outside homes the night of the shooting with no luck in locating the suspect.
“At this time there have been no arrests made in this case,” said Knight. “We certainly need the public’s help.”
Contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200 with information that can help the investigation. Callers can remain anonymous.