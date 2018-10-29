News
Norman Police Identifies Men Killed In Saturday Crash
Monday, October 29th 2018, 1:39 PM CDT
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Two men were killed in a crash Saturday morning in Norman, police said Monday.
Jeffery Muehring, 49, of Norman, and Gregory Higgins Jr., 41, of Mustang, died at the scene of the crash.
The crash happened shortly after 11:05 a.m. on 60th Avenue SE near Lindsey Street.
The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound vehicle lost control causing it to into a broad slide on the west side of the roadway.
Investigators think the vehicle's speed at the time of the crash caused the vehicle to be torn in half upon impact.
Police said both men were wearing seat belts.