Man Arrested After Couple Finds Him In Their Depew Home
DEPEW, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after a Bristow couple found him in their Depew home, deputies say.
Depew Police Chief Chris Fetters said officers were responding to a call about a burglary at the house just before noon on Saturday, October 27, 2018, when they got a call that the homeowners had the suspect locked in the bedroom and were holding him for police.
Officers took 33-year-old Randy Campbell, Jr. into custody.
Chief Fetters said officers don't know how long the suspect was in the home because the owners were in the process of moving when they found him.
Officers booked Campbell into the Creek County jail on a complaint of 2nd degree burglary. Chief Fetters says Campbell also had an active warrant in Creek County for another 2nd degree burglary case.