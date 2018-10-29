Students Talk About State Of Education At Oklahoma Teacher Rally
OKLAHOMA CITY - As Oklahoma's teachers rallied Saturday to support pro-education candidates in the Sooner State, News 9 photojournalist Michael Johnston talked to students who attended.
The rally happened Saturday afternoon at the state Capitol. Turnout was significantly lower than the teacher walkout in April.
However, the students Michael talked to seemed quite optimistic about the future of education in Oklahoma. You can see for yourself in the video at the top of this page.
Several candidates, both teachers and education supporters, took the stage to rally support before the November elections.
Democratic gubernatorial Candidate Drew Edmondson took the stage last, although event organizers say the rally was bipartisan.
"They're remembering in November. That's the slogan that they had when they left back in April and they still feel it, and they're working," Edmondson said.
Edmondson says teachers make up many of his volunteers.
Election Day is November 6.