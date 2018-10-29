Department of Wildlife Conservation Receives $16 Million In Renovations
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation recently underwent millions of dollars worth of renovations.
The price tag for improvements is $16 million, according to Department of Wildlife staff.
Construction and architectural design for the building took about two years according to department leaders.The department headquarters was built in 1967 and prior to recent updates was not fully ADA compliant, did not have smoke detectors and had traces of asbestos.
ODWC Assistant Director, Melinda Streich said the building has seen a lot and the changes were necessary.
“Back in actually May the last big F5 tornado hit through, we had some excessive flooding due to torrential rains...and that left our auditorium which was was our public meeting space, basically completely destroyed.”
Oklahoma sportsmen and hunters provided the $16 million needed to renovate the building.
Visitors needing to conduct business with the department, including obtaining hunting and fishing licenses should now visit the permanent location south of the Capitol.