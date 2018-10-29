'KISS' Final Tour To Stop In OKC In 2019
The legendary band KISS has announced that they will launch their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named END OF THE ROAD, after an incredible 45-year career.
KISS will perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
The initial announcement was made a month ago, but the band announced Monday the first set of dates and cities in North America, produced by Live Nation.
KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. also through www.kissonline.com.
Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.