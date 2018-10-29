Student Dies After Being Shot By Another Student At North Carolina High School
MATTHEWS, N.C. - A student was shot during a fight at a North Carolina high school Monday morning and eventually died, police said. The police department in Matthews, North Carolina, said another student was taken into custody after the shooting at Butler High School.
The wounded student was transported to a hospital and died there, police Capt. Stason Tyrrell said at a press conference. "It's been an extremely tragic event for us here in Matthews for the Butler High School community," Tyrrell said.
Tyrrell said the fight happened in a hallway filled with students. The shooting was believed to be an isolated incident, the police said on Facebook.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District said on Facebook that the weapon had been secured by law enforcement. The school was placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.
"No immediate danger exists and an investigation continues," the school district said. Families were allowed to pick up students from the entrance to the campus.
Classes would be held for students remaining on campus, the district said.