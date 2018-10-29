"Yes, that's it," Perry continued. "Only the storied and vaunted '98 Yanks formed a handshake queue or victory scrum more often than the 2018 Red Sox have. Yes, the Red Sox are "merely" tied for ninth when it comes to most regular season wins, but just four teams — the aforementioned '98 Yankees, the 1909 Pirates, the 1927 Yankees, and 1961 Yankees -- won more games in the regular season than this year's Boston model did while also winning the World Series. So often, the best team in the regular season doesn't wind up hoisting the trophy -- baseball is by turns uplifting and frustrating that way -- and that's in part why the Sox are in such rarefied air."