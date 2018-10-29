Troopers Looking For Vehicle That Caused Multiple Accidents, Fatality Along I-40
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported at least four accidents, including one fatality along I-40 overnight.
OHP confirmed a fatality near I-40 westbound at Meridian after 5 a.m. Monday. A body from pulled from a vehicle at the scene, troopers said.
Correction: I40 westbound Meridian on ramp...fatality accident...ramp is blocked...SVB https://t.co/k71dFAcjBU— Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) October 29, 2018
A second accident involved a tanker on the ramp to I-40 at MacArthur. Multiple passenger vehicles were hit as well resulting in multiple injuries. Troopers have not confirmed a number of injuries at this time.
Troopers say they believe these accidents are all somehow related to a commercial motor vehicle that lost one of its tires while driving on the interstate.
Troopers are still investigating the sequence of events., but they are asking for the public's help to identify the commercial motor vehicle that may have started the crashes.
