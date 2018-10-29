OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to two serious accident along I-40 overnight. 

OHP confirmed a fatality near I-40 westbound at Meridian after 5 a.m. Monday. A body from pulled from a vehicle at the scene, troopers said.

A second accident was reported on the on ramp to I-40 at MacArthur. 

Troopers said the accident are related, but are continuing an investigation. 

Stay with News 9 for more information as it becomes available.