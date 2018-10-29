News - Breaking News
Officials Confirm Fatality Accident Along I-40 WB Near Meridian
Monday, October 29th 2018, 5:34 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to two serious accident along I-40 overnight.
OHP confirmed a fatality near I-40 westbound at Meridian after 5 a.m. Monday. A body from pulled from a vehicle at the scene, troopers said.
Correction: I40 westbound Meridian on ramp...fatality accident...ramp is blocked...SVB https://t.co/k71dFAcjBU— Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) October 29, 2018
A second accident was reported on the on ramp to I-40 at MacArthur.
Troopers said the accident are related, but are continuing an investigation.
