I-35 At I-40 Now Open After Semi Rollover Accident
Sunday, October 28th 2018, 10:21 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City Police Department worked to clean up the scene of a semi rollover accident for several hours.
All three lanes on I-40 eastbound at Ft. Smith Junction were closed Sunday night as crews worked to clean the fruit load that fell out of the semi. Additional crews were help clear the lanes from fruit.
The accident was cleared around 6:30 Monday morning.