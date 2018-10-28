OKC Synagogue Holds Vigil For Pittsburgh Mass Shooting Victims
OKLAHOMA CITY - A vigil for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting was held in Oklahoma City Sunday.
Several metro rabbis organized the event, but guests included members of numerous religions and communities.
Rabbi Abby Jacobson was leading services at her own synagogue Saturday when she heard the news that the 11 victims were shot and killed.
“As a rabbi, I’m worried about my congregants because there have been shootings in office places and universities. As a person of faith I'm worried because there have been shootings in houses of worship,” Jacobson said
This one hits close to home for Jacobson, who has family in that Pittsburgh Community.
“Anything that happens to a Jewish person anywhere happens to all of us and anything that happens because of hate happens to all of us who are loving,” Jacobson said.
Sunday, Jacobson and her fellow rabbis were focused on love, holding the vigil at Temple B'nai Israel in Oklahoma City.
“We have an amazing community of people all throughout Oklahoma who simply care about each other’s well-being, respecting diversity, and coming together in hope and faith,’ Rabbi Vered Harris said.
Along with guests from all faiths and backgrounds, Oklahoma City Police attended to help protect and address the synagogue about safety.
Security is always on the mind of Harris, but she says the best protection is love.
“No matter what comes our way, we know that we know we have a community around us that loves and supports each other,” Harris said.