CHANDLER, Oklahoma - Officials are investigating after a body and vehicle were recovered from a lake in Chandler. 

According to officials, a fishermen at Bell Cow Lake discovered the vehicle early Sunday morning. 

The victim is a woman, according to officials with the Chandler Fire Department. 

Officials say search boats were deployed after investigators found track marks along the lake.  

Chandler Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 