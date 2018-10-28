• Children under 12 should be supervised by an adult.

• Remind children to look both ways before crossing streets.

• Ensure costumes fit properly to avoid trip hazards.

• Add reflective tape to costumes and bags or carry flashlights to improve visibility.

• Only approach homes with a porch light on. Never enter a house for candy.

• Stay on well-lit streets.

• Drivers should be vigilant, driving slowly through neighborhoods and watching for children darting across the street.

• Remove trip hazards in your yard or on their porch such as outdoor toys, yard stakes and garden hoses.

• Watch your pets. Keep them away from candy, and make sure they don’t dart out your door. Too many doorbells and excited, noisy strangers in strange costumes can be stressful to pets.