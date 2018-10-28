OHP: Suspect In Custody After Fleeing Fatal Wreck On Highway 75
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A Sperry man is in the Tulsa County jail after an accident on Highway 75 that left one man dead.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the victim is Timothy Hayhurst of Skiatook. Troopers were called out to the scene along Highway 75 between the Owasso and Collinsville exits at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
The deadly accident involved two cars and a motorcycle.
"We had a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign at 106th Street North and Highway 75. They hit a motorcycle and knocked the motorcycle and rider into another vehicle," said OHP Lt. James Loftis
Troopers say Roger Stevens was the one who hit Hayhurst causing him to slam into the third vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle wasn't hurt and was released but when Troopers showed up, Stevens was gone.
"He was taken to his mother’s house and his mother turned him into police at Owasso and they are cooperating with the investigation," said Lt. Loftis.
Police arrested Stevens for failure to yield, leaving the scene of a fatal collision and first-degree manslaughter.
Troopers say Stevens had minor injuries and was treated before being booked into the Tulsa County jail. Troopers are investigating if alcohol was involved.