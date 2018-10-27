Oklahoma State: The Cowboys once again got off to a strong start (they led at some point early in each of their three losses this season) and demonstrated some uncharacteristic aggressiveness on offense. Two of Cornelius' touchdown passes, of 17 and 36 yards, came on 4th-and-1 situations, and another time on 4th-and-1, a fake punt threat resulted in a Texas offside penalty and a first down. While the Cowboys again had trouble offensively in the second half, scoring fewer than 10 points after the break for the fourth time this year, they were able to pull it out in the end. Two missed field goals by Matt Ammendola (from makeable distances of 41 and 38 yards) also hurt.