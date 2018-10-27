News
Bikers Show Support For Pauls Valley Cancer Patient
Saturday, October 27th 2018, 7:35 PM CDT
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - A Pauls Valley woman who has been through a lot lately, recently got a jolt of energy from Oklahoma City motorcycle enthusiasts.
Tammy Sandifer worked at the Pauls Valley Hospital that recently shut down. Shortly after losing her job, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Ride Oklahoma Charities knows they can't cure Tammy's cancer, but Saturday they gave her a $12 thousand and a jolt of love.
Tammy said she was humbled by a group of bikers who showed up out of nowhere.