Nichols Hills PD: 1 Suspect Still On The Run Following Pursuit
Saturday, October 27th 2018, 10:29 AM CDT
Officers responded to a report of car break-ins in Nichols Hills shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say the suspect failed to pull over and a pursuit ensued.
Suspects led police on a pursuit through Moore and into Norman. Nichols Hills, Oklahoma City, and OHP were all involved in the chase.
OHP joined the pursuit at I-235. The suspect took the pursuit through alleys before ultimately crashing in Norman.
Officials say three suspects took off on foot. Two were captured, while one suspect is still on the run.
This is a developing story.