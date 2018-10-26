OSU Unveils New Memorial For Parade Crash Victims
STILLWATER - Thousands of Oklahoma State University fans and students have descended on campus ahead of homecoming, but this one holds a little more significance.
A memorial was unveiled Friday, honoring four lives cut short.
Homecoming weekend at OSU is something thousands look forward to each year. But three years ago, a day that was supposed to be filled with fun, turned tragic.
"The world just kind of blew up," said Stillwater Police Captain Kyle Gibbs. "I honestly didn't believe it at first because this has been my home for so long, just the fact that something like this could happen blew my mind."
Gibbs says he remembers October 24, 2015 vividly. He hopes this morning Stillwater Strong will forever serve as a reminder. He says while the city was shaken by tragedy, it emerged even stronger as the city leaned on one another for comfort.
"When you ask yourself why do bad things happen, perhaps to see how we will react to get through that, how the community responds," said Gibbs.
Stillwater Strong not only serves as a reminder of the lives that were lost, but also honors the first responders who leaped into action.