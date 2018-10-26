Cleveland Browns Vice President In Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - University of Oklahoma All-American and four time Cleveland Browns Pro-Bowler Greg Pruitt will headline a giant Baker Mayfield-Cleveland Browns watch party at Twin Peaks in Oklahoma City.
The restaurant near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue is the local home of Cleveland’s fan club.
The Browns’ organization flew down executives with Greg Pruitt to host the event.
Pruitt still makes his home in Cleveland, but says he’s watching his former team closely.
“They gonna fund out a young team gotta find out how to win. And the thing you do is you never beat yourself. So when the Browns learn how to nor beat themselves they're gonna surprise and beat a lot of people," said Pruitt.
Pruitt was the 30th pick of the first-round in the 1973 National Football League Draft.