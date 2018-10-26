News
Second Street Reduced To One Lane For Undetermined Period
Friday, October 26th 2018, 3:15 PM CDT
Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An immediate lane closure on Second Street began Friday, according to Edmond officials.
Second Street just east of Interstate 35 has been reduced to one lane for an undetermined amount of time.
Officials said there is damage under the roadway that requires immediate attention.
The areas of Second Street impacted are the east-bound lanes from approximately half a mile west of Air Depot Road to approximately half a mile east of Air Depot Road.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible, as traffic delays are to be expected.