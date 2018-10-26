On Wednesday, Kelly apologized to viewers and said, "I want to begin with two words: I'm sorry." She admitted that she defended blackface costumes on Tuesday and continued, "I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways in this country, it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise. I have never been a PC kind of person but I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity. This past year has been so painful for many people of color. The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor. Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too."