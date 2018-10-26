Arrest Made In Connection With Mailing Of Pipe Bombs
An arrest has been made in the investigation of bombs sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump. The Department of Justice confirmed that one person was in custody.
Earlier, authorities recovered suspicious packages sent to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under President Obama. The packages appeared to be similar to 10 others sent this week.
The package sent to Booker was found in Florida, the FBI said on Twitter on Friday morning. Sources told CBS News that the package sent to Clapper was found at a postal facility in New York City.
The New York package was addressed to "James Robert Clapper Time Warner (CNN)," according to a photo of the package obtained by CBS New York station WCBS-TV. On Wednesday, a bomb sent to CNN's offices in New York's Time Warner Center prompted an evacuation of the building.
Clapper package contained apparent pipe bomb
New York police credited an alert postal worker with finding an apparent pipe bomb at a post office Friday morning. John Miller, the police department's deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, said at a press conference that the bomb was in a package consistent with others seen this week.
Sources have confirmed to CBS News that the package was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
Wasserman Schultz addresses bomb scares
Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose name has appeared on the phony return addresses of bombs sent through the mail, is speaking about the bomb scares. Wasserman Schultz is a former head of the Democratic National Committee.
Trump ties "'Bomb' stuff" to GOP "momentum"
President Trump implied that press coverage of the mail bombs was slowing Republican momentum ahead of the midterm elections. "News not talking politics," the president said.
Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!
Earlier Friday morning, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr. Trump was " receiving constant information as it is available" about the new packages.
Photo of package sent to James Clapper
CBS New York station WCBS-TV obtained a photo of the suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. The package was intended to be sent to CNN's offices at New York's Time Warner Center.
Since leaving the government, Clapper has worked for CNN as a contributor.
