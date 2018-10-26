News
Moore Students Uninjured In Head-On School Bus Crash
Friday, October 26th 2018, 9:05 AM CDT
Officials responded to an accident involving a school bus, Friday morning.
Authorities arrived at the scene after 9 a.m. just east of southwest 104th Street and I-44.
According to police, a Moore school bus was hit head-on by another vehicle near south Land Avenue and southwest 100th Place. There were students on board, but no reported injuries to any students.
The driver of the car involved in the accident was reportedly injured.