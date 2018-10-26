Taft Point is also where world-famous wingsuit flier Dean Potter and his partner, Graham Hunt, died after leaping from the cliff in 2015. The pair, experienced at flying in wingsuits, the most extreme form of BASE jumping, crashed after attempting to clear a V-shaped notch in a ridgeline. BASE jumping, which stands for jumping off buildings, antennas, spans (such as bridges) and Earth, is illegal in the park.