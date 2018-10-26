News
Firefighters Step Up To Help Sand Springs Boy With Rare Blood Disorder
Friday, October 26th 2018, 8:00 AM CDT
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The Keystone Volunteer Fire Department is helping a one-year-old Sand Springs boy with a rare blood disorder.
Ronnie Hurlebusch's body can't produce enough red blood cells, so he has to get blood transfusions every month.
Ronnie's mom Ronde along with Ashley Hinson from the Oklahoma Blood Institute stopped by 6 In The Morning to explain how the fire department and OBI are stepping in to help.
A Trick or Treat Extravaganza Blood Drive will take place Saturday, October 27th from Noon until 4 p.m. More information can be found on Facebook.