Memorial Dedication Friday For OSU Homecoming Parade Crash Victims
STILLWATER - The city of Stillwater will dedicate a memorial to those killed and injured in a homecoming parade crash at Oklahoma State University three years ago.
The Stillwater Strong Memorial features a 6 ft. tall, handcrafted ribbon in orange and blue on a concrete base with four granite tiles describing the lives of the four lives lost. A fifth granite tile on a separate pedestal describes the memorial and the purpose behind the Stillwater Strong effort.
Those remembered in the crash are 23-year-old Nikita Nakal from India, 2-year-old Nash Lucas, and married couple Bonnie and Marvin Stone, both 65.
Adacia Chambers pleaded no contest in the case and received multiple life sentences last year.