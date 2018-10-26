Weather
Cold Start To Friday: Afternoon Mostly Sunny And Mild
A cold start, but we're headed for a beautiful afternoon.
Clouds will clear out and we’re in for a great stretch of fall weather just in time for the weekend. A cold front arrives on Sunday, but it will be dry; just cooler and windy.
Our next storm will arrive on Halloween. It will bring a chance for thunderstorms, and then we turn COLD. We could even see some snow mixing in on the back side for northwest Oklahoma.
This system will be reinforced with even colder air through the first of November. Central Oklahoma could see our first freeze around the 3rd.