News
Crews Extinguish Duplex Fire In Edmond
Friday, October 26th 2018, 4:13 AM CDT
Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at a duplex just north of the UCO campus.
Crews arrived at the scene near north Chowning Avenue and Space Street. Fire officials said the blaze started in a small garage. The fire was contained to the garage.
No injuries were reported.
A cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.