EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at a duplex just north of the UCO campus. 

Crews arrived at the scene near north Chowning Avenue and Space Street. Fire officials said the blaze started in a small garage. The fire was contained to the garage. 

No injuries were reported. 

A cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

