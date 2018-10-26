News
James 'Whitey' Bulger Convicted In 1981 Tulsa Murder, In OKC Federal Prison
Friday, October 26th 2018, 2:13 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Former Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger convicted in a 1981 Tulsa murder is temporarily in Oklahoma. He is being housed at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City as the Bureau of Prisons moves him due to health reasons.
James Bulger was a fugitive for 17 years until his arrest in 2011. A federal jury convicted him in 2013.
He is serving two life sentences for 10 murders, including the 1981 murder of Tulsa businessman Roger Wheeler. Wheeler was found shot to death at the Southern Hills Country Club.