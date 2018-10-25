Military Members On A Mission Training Service Dogs
OKLAHOMA CITY - A local veterans group is getting results with a dog-training program that’s gaining in popularity.
Thursday night, nine veterans and their dogs received what the American Kennel Club calls it’s “Good Citizen Award.”
Keith Newman and his 125-pound Great Dane, Destiny have been working for more than a year to reach this goal.
“With her still being somewhat of a pup, she still wants to play,” he said. “And doesn’t want to listen, but I have three kids, so I’m kind of used to that.”
Leigh Ramos served in the Army, the Air Force, and until she suffered a traumatic brain injury on duty two years ago, she was an Oklahoma City Police Officer. She trains three dogs.
“Being able to get together with other veterans, it’s building up that relationship, that bond that camaraderie a lot of us have been missing, when we get out,” she said.