4 Burglary Suspects Lead OKC, Edmond Police On Chase
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three suspected burglars are behind bars following a metro police chase that ended in Edmond.
An Oklahoma city police officer initiated the pursuit when he recognized the vehicle believed to be connected to a car burglary Thursday afternoon.
While police have connected the suspects to a burglary in a gym parking lot, police believe they could be responsible for several more in a second gym parking lot.
Oklahoma City Police Lieutenant Roger Frost was working a car accident near West Memorial Road when a gray Dodge Charger caught his attention.
“When he backs out I see the tag being the same tag that the officers put out earlier,” said Frost.
Frost said the vehicle took off when he attempted to pull over the driver.
Police said the men were wanted after breaking into a car and stealing cash, credit cards, and even weapons.
“Some guns and stuff were taken out of that car,” said Frost.
Because the suspects weren’t slowing down at the peak of rush hour traffic, OKC police ended the pursuit.
But Frost said it didn't take long for it to pick back up. Shortly after, an already skittish driver spotted an Edmond Police unit and bolted, side swiping another driver in an effort to go unnoticed.
The driver stopped the car, letting out his passengers who were quickly caught and arrested.
And while the driver managed to get away after ditching the vehicle, police say they know who he is and that it won't be hard to connect the suspects to the burglary.
“We have them on picture using the credit card, and a picture of the third at Best Buy also,” said Frost.
Police said the men arrested are from Dallas and had attempted to conceal their car tags.