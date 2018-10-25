News
Multiple Police Engaged In Pursuit In Yukon
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 8:22 PM CDT
YUKON, Oklahoma - Multiple police agencies are engaged in a high speed pursuit Thursday evening.
According to report, an assault victim was thrown out of the vehicle police are pursuing near Northwest 10th Street and Cornewell Drive.
Yukon, Mustang, and Oklahoma City Police Department as well as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Air One are on the scene.
Scanner traffic indicates that the suspect crashed out near Southwest 119th and South Cemetery Road just south of Mustang and is now on foot.
The victim is being transported OU Medical Center on emergency status.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.