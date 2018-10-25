Multiple Police Agencies Pursuing High Speed Chase Suspect In Yukon
YUKON, Oklahoma - Multiple police agencies are pursuing a high speed chase suspect, who allegedly abducted a woman Thursday evening.
The suspect has been identified as Adrian Vargas.
Yukon police confirm that this pursuit began as an abduction.
According to officials, the assault victim either jumped or was thrown out of the vehicle police were pursuing near Northwest 10th Street and Cornewell Drive.
Yukon, Mustang, and Oklahoma City Police Department as well as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Air One are on the scene.
The suspect crashed out near Southwest 119th and South Cemetery Road just south of Mustang and is now on foot.
Dogs have been released and are currently trying to track the suspect's scent, officials said.
The victim was transported to OU Medical Center and is in critical condition.
Police have a chopper circling over cemetery road near SW119th. Dogs are also out trying to find the suspect. OHP, OCPD and Mustang are setting up a perimeter.— Bonnie Campo (@bonniecampo) October 26, 2018
