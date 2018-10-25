OU Board Of Regents Approves Program For Alcohol Sales At Sporting Events
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has now approved a pilot program that will focus on beer sales at specific sporting events.
Wednesday, October 24, they voted to allow OU venues to sell alcohol at the upcoming basketball, baseball and softball games.
But come May, OU President Jim Gallogly will report back before a decision is made on whether to continue alcohol sales and to expand them to the 2019 football season.
During Wednesday’s meeting, OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said, "We're not out there promoting the use of alcohol, we're just making it available for those that are of legal age."
“It may eliminate people leaving during halftime from the game if they can purchase beer and alcohol in the stadium,” said OU Alumna Gina Fowler.
Castiglione said he's listened to the concerns that some fans have with this decision. But he's read studies that indicate schools that have implemented this option, including Oklahoma State and Texas, that the number of alcohol-related incidents actually decreased.
At OU, the menu is expected to include several selections from large breweries as well as a few select craft beverages.
“I think it's more of keeping up with the times,” said Fowler.
All profits from alcohol sales will go toward "facilities, capital projects, and programs for the benefit of patrons and the fan experience."
Castiglione estimates that the school will likely bring in $200,000 to $300,000 annually.
News 9 asked the OU Athletics Department for an official statement. They said they are not saying any more from an athletics standpoint at this time.