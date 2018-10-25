Wife Describes 'Nightmare' Of Husband Getting Shocked In Bricktown Canal
OKLAHOMA CITY - The wife of a man who was shocked in the Bricktown canal says the incident has turned their lives upside down.
Taylor Gann had been married to her husband less than 24 hours, when they stopped in Oklahoma City in late September on the way to their honeymoon.
“I'm standing on the side close to the canal. Brandon's standing on my left and we hear like a splash and a scream,” Taylor Gann said, recalling the events of September 30.
The cries for help were for Wesley Seely, a man who had fallen into the canal and was electrocuted by the lamp right by the water.
Brandon jumped in to help Seely, a stranger, but was shocked too, and stayed under for several minutes.
“They pulled him up and he was lifeless,” Taylor said of the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s rescue.
Taylor says she believed her husband was dead while she waited for his rescue.
Brandon was in the hospital for weeks after his rescue, in and out of a coma.
“You have to make decisions in a hospital that are life or death decisions and that's the last time you sign your name with your new last name. It's awful,” Taylor said.
Brandon says he can't remember the past few months, including the canal tragedy or his wedding to Taylor.
Now, the couple is searching for answers.
They want to know how the tragedy could have been prevented.
The Ganns are working with a lawyer, hoping to access surveillance video from Brickopolis to help bring memories back for Brandon.
“He’s really been pressing to see it because he wants to know what happened and he needs to fill that void,’ Taylor said.
As Brandon recovers physically, his wife says she's healing from the trauma of what she witnessed.
The Gann’s attorney, Dan Smolen, confirms they are working on a possible lawsuit.