Yukon Man Accused Of Uploading Hundreds Of Child Porn Photos On Dropbox
YUKON, Oklahoma - A Yukon man is behind bars after using an account to distribute and upload child pornography, according to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the CCSO, the investigation into 54-year-old William Goble began Monday, October 22, when OBSI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce received a case from Dropbox regarding his account which included child pornography files.
Dropbox’s report showed over 200 media files containing “hardcore explicit child pornography with victims as young as 1 years of age.” The media files also showed the “various degrees of torture these victims had to endure.”
The CCSO says this Dropbox account was a hub for pedophiles to upload and download child pornography photos.
Investigators served a search warrant on Goble’s residence and found child pornography media files several of his electronics devices.
During the investigation, it was determined that Goble not only used the Dropbox account, he was also using the app KIK to meet other pedophiles.
Goble admitted to investigators that he liked to watch and be sexually satisfied by viewing child pornography. He also explained how he used his Dropbox account and how he ran the distribution hub from his home.
Goble was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and Distribution of Child Pornography. He’s currently in custody at the Canadian County Detention Facility. His bond is set for $50,000.