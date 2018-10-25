OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters were called to the scene of a fuel spill in an intersection located in the northeast part of the Oklahoma City metro area.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the spill happened along NE 150th Street between north Lincoln Boulevard and north Kelley Avenue. OCFD tweeted the information at 11:37 a.m.

Firefighters said the HAZMAT team is responding but that the amount of fuel leaked is unknown.

At 12:08 p.m., they tweeted this update:

