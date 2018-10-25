Firefighters Called To Scene Of Fuel Spill Along NE 150th
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters were called to the scene of a fuel spill in an intersection located in the northeast part of the Oklahoma City metro area.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the spill happened along NE 150th Street between north Lincoln Boulevard and north Kelley Avenue. OCFD tweeted the information at 11:37 a.m.
TAC 4 | HAZMAT - NE 150th / Between N. Lincoln Blvd and N. Kelley Ave. | Firefighters are on scene of a fuel spill near this intersection. HAZMAT Team is responding. The amount of fuel leaked is unknown. Watch for Emergency Vehicles in the area. - DM 11:37 a.m. pic.twitter.com/BdgvcZ8beP— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 25, 2018
Firefighters said the HAZMAT team is responding but that the amount of fuel leaked is unknown.
At 12:08 p.m., they tweeted this update:
UPDATE | NE 150th / N. Kelley Ave Area | @EdmondFireDept on scene working w/ OKCFD. Apprx. 25 gals were leaked after a Semi hit a large rock. Some fuel leaked into storm drain. Storm Water Quality enroute. Both EB lanes of NE 150th closed Btwn Lincoln and Kelley - DM 12:08 p.m.— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 25, 2018
